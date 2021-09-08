Lions re-hire head trainer Kevin Bastin

The Detroit Lions once again have a head trainer, and it’s a familiar face inside team headquarters in Allen Park. The Lions are bringing back Kevin Bastin as the team’s head athletic trainer.

Bastin was with the team from 2014-2018 as the head athletic trainer. He was replaced by Dave Granito after stepping away on his own shortly after the 2019 NFL draft. He’s now back to replace Granito, who was fired last month by head coach Dan Campbell over communication issues.

Bastin has over 25 years of NFL experience with several teams, including the Giants, Patriots and Texans, as well as his five-season stint in Detroit.