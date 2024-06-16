Lions hire football analytics manager away from Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have lost one of the people in their football analytics department. According to ESPN’s Seth Walder, Charlie Adkins, who was the Cardinals’ manager for football analytics and research, has been hired by the Detroit Lions to become their senior director of football operations.

Adkins comes to the Lions after spending the last seven years with the Arizona Cardinals. He was first hired as a football operations analyst, before jumping to the analytics and research department, where he has spent the last five years.

He now works with Lions COO Mike Disner, who used to work for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals lose Adkins, who helped general manager Monti Ossenfort with trade scenarios in the NFL draft, but he gets a promotion.

Congrats to him moving forward.

