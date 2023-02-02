Lions hire Dre Bly as cornerbacks coach

Former Lions cornerback Dre Bly has become the Lions’ cornerbacks coach.

Bly was officially hired today, the Lions announced.

The 45-year-old Bly has spent the last four years as cornerbacks coach at his alma mater, North Carolina. He has never coached in the NFL.

Originally a second-round draft pick of the Rams in 1999, Bly signed as a free agent with the Lions in 2003 and spent four years with them. He then spent two years with the Broncos and one with the 49ers before briefly signing with the Lions again in 2010, although he was cut at the end of the preseason.

