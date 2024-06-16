Lions hire Cardinals analytics manager to replace Brandon Sosna

Even with the team being largely on the summer break after OTAs and minicamp, the Detroit Lions have made an important addition to the front office.

The Lions are bringing in Charlie Adkins to the front office. Adkins has been the manager of football analytics and research for the Arizona Cardinals.

He will be replacing Brandon Sosna, who left Detroit earlier this offseason to join the Washington Commanders. While Sosna was known primarily for his work on contracts in Detroit, he also did some analytical research work for the Lions as well.

The Lions hired Charlie Adkins from the Cardinals as Senior Director of Football Administration, per sources. Adkins had been Manager, Football Analytics & Research in Arizona. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) June 15, 2024

Adkins spent seven years with the Cardinals is a variety of football operations roles.

