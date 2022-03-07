Lions hire Cameron Davis as assistant defensive line coach

The Lions have added a coach to Dan Campbell’s staff.

Cameron Davis is going to be the team’s assistant defensive line coach for the 2022 season. The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches announced the move.

Davis spent the last two seasons as the defensive line coach at Lamar. He previously worked at Kentucky, Rice, and Texas A&M. Davis also interned in the Raiders public relations department before getting into coaching.

Todd Wash returns for a second season as the Lions’ defensive line coach. The team did make other changes to the defensive staff with Kelvin Sheppard moving to work with inside linebackers and Dave Corrao taking over his former role as the outside linebackers coach.

