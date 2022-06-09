Lions hire Brandon Sosna as senior director of football administration

The Lions have hired Brandon Sosna from the University of Southern California to serve as the team’s senior director of football administration, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Sosna oversaw football operations at USC as the chief of staff for athletics.

Sosna, who originally joined the Trojans in December 2019 as senior associate athletic director and chief of staff, played a big role in USC hiring Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma in November.

Sosna previously worked for the University of Cincinnati’s athletic department from 2015-17 before becoming the Browns’ salary cap and contract analyst in 2017-18. He returned to the Bearcats in 2019 as chief revenue officer before following athletic director Mike Bohn from the University of Cincinnati to USC.

Sosna will reunite with Lions senior personnel executive John Dorsey, who was the Browns’ G.M. when Sosna was on staff.

Sosna graduated from Penn in 2015 with a degree in political science.

