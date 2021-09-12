Lions highlight: T.J. Hockenson scores the Lions’ 1st TD of 2021

The Lions offense found some success in the early-going against the San Francisco 49ers. After stalling in Niners territory on the first two drives without points, the third Detroit offensive possession ended in paydirt.

T.J. Hockenson ran a nice “out” route and cleared enough space to catch the tight throw from Jared Goff. Hockenson blasted through Jaquiski Tartt’s tackle attempt and wound up in the end zone for the first touchdown of the Dan Campbell era in Detroit.

This capped off an impressive 13-play, 67-yard drive and tied up the score at 7 early in the second quarter.