Lions highlight: Jared Goff’s perfect TD pass to T.J. Hockenson

Jared Goff came out on fire on Monday Night Football in Green Bay. Goff lit up the Wisconsin sky in the first few drives, and the Lions quarterback capped off the team’s second scoring drive with an absolutely perfect throw to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Lions have the ball at the Packers 8-yard line and flex Hockenson into the slot. After a nice little rub route, Hockenson breaks out to the corner and beats his man. It takes a perfect throw to feather this ball in over the coverage and to still give Hockenson enough time to get both feet down.

Goff nailed it. This is beautiful!

Phenomenal touch on this TD pass by Jared Goff, and T.J. Hockenson showed great concentration to reel it in

Just how impressive was this throw? Check out the NextGen Stats breakdown and probability of the throw and catch,