Lions held tryouts for 3 DBs this week

There were a few extra defensive backs in Allen Park this week. The Detroit Lions hosted three DBs late in the week on tryouts, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

The Lions held auditions for safety Shyheim Carter as well as cornerbacks Torry McTyer and Khalil Dorsey. None of the trio was immediately signed by the Lions. All three are young players who have bounced around various NFL training camps and practice squads. McTyer has played some meaningful reps in his career, starting four games in 2018 for the Miami Dolphins and also earning reps with the Bengals and Commanders.

