Lions held a top-30 visit with TCU RB Kendre Miller

As we’ve been monitoring all off-season, the Detroit Lions have been doing their fair share of top-30 visits for the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s not unusual for teams to push these visits to the deadline. This year for the 2023 NFL Draft, teams hurry to beat today’s deadline for top-30 visits.

#TCU RB Kendre Miller is finishing up a third consecutive week of Top 30 visits today, as he's meeting with the #Lions, source said. The star runner also visited with the #Jaguars and #Panthers earlier in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2023

For Detroit, it was reported that TCU RB Kendre Miller had a top-30 visit with the team. While it seems unlikely for the Lions to select a running back early in the 2023 NFL Draft, they could very much be interested in a player such as Miller. He could ease into a role with the team and could potentially be part of a rotation that showcases Swift, Montgomery and himself.

Studying the tape of TCU RB Kendre Miller has been an absolute joy. One of the more overlooked RBs in this class, Miller is a physical runner that has good contact balance & unique cutting ability. He plays with patience & sees the field well while running through tacklers. pic.twitter.com/P6ZKLUpxeD — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 13, 2023

He’s a physical runner that has good contact balance and unique cutting ability. I love his patience and he sees the field well while running through tackles. On my big board for the 2023 NFL Draft, Miller ranked as my 101st overall player and just missed the cut for my 2023 NFL Draft Guide. Much of that is due to Miller coming off a knee injury that kept him out of the National Championship game against Georgia. Meanwhile, there were already concerns about his speed translating to the next level. He wasn’t able to test at all during the pre-draft process.

Between the tackles, Miller should be just fine. If he can stay healthy, he should be a serviceable backup with the potential to start down the road. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands after running for 1399 rushing yards on 224 carries and 17 touchdowns. More than likely, we’ll hear his name called on the early stages of day three of the 2023 NFL Draft.

