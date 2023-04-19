Lions held a top-30 visit with TCU RB Kendre Miller

Russell Brown
·2 min read

As we’ve been monitoring all off-season, the Detroit Lions have been doing their fair share of top-30 visits for the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s not unusual for teams to push these visits to the deadline. This year for the 2023 NFL Draft, teams hurry to beat today’s deadline for top-30 visits. 

For Detroit, it was reported that TCU RB Kendre Miller had a top-30 visit with the team. While it seems unlikely for the Lions to select a running back early in the 2023 NFL Draft, they could very much be interested in a player such as Miller. He could ease into a role with the team and could potentially be part of a rotation that showcases Swift, Montgomery and himself. 

He’s a physical runner that has good contact balance and unique cutting ability. I love his patience and he sees the field well while running through tackles. On my big board for the 2023 NFL Draft, Miller ranked as my 101st overall player and just missed the cut for my 2023 NFL Draft Guide. Much of that is due to Miller coming off a knee injury that kept him out of the National Championship game against Georgia. Meanwhile, there were already concerns about his speed translating to the next level. He wasn’t able to test at all during the pre-draft process. 

Between the tackles, Miller should be just fine. If he can stay healthy, he should be a serviceable backup with the potential to start down the road. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands after running for 1399 rushing yards on 224 carries and 17 touchdowns. More than likely, we’ll hear his name called on the early stages of day three of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire