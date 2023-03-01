Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a great quote about evaluating players at the NFL Scouting Combine

When most folks think of the NFL Scouting Combine, they picture the draft prospects doing workouts and athletic drills in their workout wear. It’s not called “the underwear Olympics” for nothing.

That’s not something that holds much appeal for Lions head coach Dan Campbell. He pushed back against the notion that the workouts are critically important in the evaluation process here in Indianapolis.

“You grade off tape, not what happens with guys running around in pajamas,” Campbell quipped during his press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The on-field workouts, including the 40-yard dash and bench press, begin on Thursday. Don’t expect to see Campbell actively engaged in watching those workouts.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire