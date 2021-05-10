Lions head coach Dan Campbell: ‘Football should be fun’

There has not been much fun around the Detroit Lions in recent seasons. Aside from the lack of winning, the team was largely devoid of emotion, personality and vitality at the demanding behest of former coach Matt Patricia.

The team wasn’t particularly fun to watch. They certainly were not fun to cover. The players carried themselves like they were heading to the school bus stop on Monday morning instead of living the NFL dream.

Not anymore. Head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have ended the era of no fun allowed. Campbell made a point of emphasizing the need for football to be fun in an interesting interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“Sheila [Ford] Hamp came in one day and she was like, ‘Wow, it feels good in here, everybody’s having fun,’ “ Holmes said. “And this may have been in early February. And that’s just been an ongoing thing. It’s not something Dan and I have to force, have to write it down and look at it: Let’s make sure we’re having fun. Football should be fun. And we’re all passionate about it.”

Coach Campbell is right. Football should be fun. And thus far, he and Holmes have at least brought some joie de vivre back to Detroit football.

Related