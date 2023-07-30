Lions HC shares high praise for Brian Branch, ‘He’s a football playing dude’

For Alabama fans, the biggest surprise in the 2023 NFL draft was superstar safety Brian Branch falling to the second round. Anyone who spent time watching the Tide last season knows how vital he was to the defense. Most projections and mock drafts indicated that Branch was almost a certain first-round pick, but he ultimately came off the board at No. 45 overall to the Detroit Lions.

Branch will now team up with former Crimson Tide teammates Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs. Both Gibbs and Branch are rookies, and Williams missed a majority of his rookie season due to injuries so Lions fans are eager to see these guys take the field. When all the pieces start coming together, the Lions could be one of the most entertaining teams in the league, especially for the Alabama faithful.

The Lions’ organization has been blown away by what they have seen at camp from the young safety. The Lions’ social media team has been sharing clips to their X, formerly known as Twitter, account where Branch has looked absolutely phenomenal in coverage and it is evident he will make a significant impact in Year 1.

Dan Campbell, the Lions’ head coach, is a former NFL player with a gritty edge about him, but he is a fan favorite. There were questions about Campbell’s ability to coach in the NFL early on, but the franchise is in the best place they’ve been in years. Campbell is good for the sport, he wants guys who want to play football and compete.

Branch is the exact type of football player that Campbell is looking to have on his roster, just like all of the Alabama guys, he’s a winner with a chip on his edge. Campbell shared his honest assessment of what he’s seen from Branch so far saying, “He (Branch) is a football playin’ dude man and he’s got a feel for it. He’s got a knack.”

