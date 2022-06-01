Lions had serious competition to claim DL John Cominsky

The Detroit Lions claimed defensive lineman John Cominsky off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons this week. It turns out the Lions were far from the only team interested in bringing in the 25-year-old Cominsky.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, seven other NFL teams placed waiver claims on Cominsky. Because the waiver wire claim order matches the NFL draft order through the first few weeks of the season, Detroit earned the priority and landed Cominsky from Atlanta by virtue of having the No. 2 overall pick and waiver wire claim status. The other teams who put in claims, according to Yates:

The Bengals, Browns, Cardinals, Colts, Commanders, Texans and Vikings.

If nothing else, there should be a market for Cominsky if he doesn’t work out in Detroit. There’s clearly interest in the versatile lineman around the league.

