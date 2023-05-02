The Lions have ‘had dialogue’ about a Jared Goff contract extension

Detroit Lions quarterback recently indicated that the team had not approached him about a potential contract extension. It appears that status has now changed.

Lion GM Brad Holmes indicated in a radio interview on Tuesday that the team and Goff’s representation have indeed begun to talk about locking up the veteran quarterback to a new long-term contract.

“We’ve had dialogue there,” Holmes told the Stoney & Jansen Show. “We’ve had dialogue with his agent, and we’re in a good place right now.”

Goff has two years remaining on his 4-year, $134 million contract he signed with the Los Angeles Rams. However, there is little money or bonuses guaranteed after the 2023 season.

Goff indicated last month that he was “open to” extension talks. In the wake of the Lions drafting QB Hendon Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, those talks have now begun.

Related

Drafting Hendon Hooker doesn't impact Jared Goff in 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire