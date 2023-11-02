Lions have great chance to snag the top seed in the NFC

The Lions have their bye this weekend. As they get ready for their final nine games of the season, they have a very real possibility laid out before them.

The team that hasn't won its division since 1993 could end up being the No. 1 seed in the entire conference, and the bye that goes along with it.

Look at the schedule. At the Chargers, the Bears, the Packers, at the Saints, at the Brears, the Broncos, at the Vikings, at the Cowboys, and the Vikings.

The game at Dallas is the only one left that looks like a loss. The rest of them seem to be winners.

That's 14-3. Depending on what the Eagles do (they face the Cowboys twice, the 49ers, the Chiefs, the Bills, and the Seahawks), the Lions could indeed end up taking the top spot in the NFC.

That would be huge. Force the road to Sin City through the Motor City. Keep quarterback Jared Goff from having to play outdoors. Potentially advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

It's all in front of them, one winnable game at a time, with the exception of Week 17.