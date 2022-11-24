Lions grab 22-19 lead on DJ Chark TD catch

The Lions’ bid for a fourth straight win is very much alive early in the fourth quarter.

After a 41-yard punt return by Kalif Raymond set the Lions up on the Bills’ 35-yard-line, the offense needed just five plays to get into the end zone. Jared Goff hit wide receiver DJ Chark for a one-yard score and the Lions are up 22-19 after a D'Andre Swift two-point conversion.

The game looked like it might start going Buffalo’s way when Ed Oliver sacked Goff in the end zone for a safety in the third quarter, but the Lions forced a pair of punts on the next two Bills possessions. They moved the ball well on their drive before the touchdown as well, but Michael Badgley missed a 29-yard field goal.

Goff is now 18-of-27 for 178 yards and two touchdowns while Josh Allen is 14-of-28 for 163 yards, a touchdown, and an interception for the Bills.

