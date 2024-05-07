Lions golf outing rescheduled for June 15

May 6—Due to the condition of the course last weekend, the Gainesville Lions Club Tournament has been rescheduled to Saturday June 15.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 per team. Four Golfer scramble format. Lunch, drinks and door prizes included in the entry fee. A hole-in-one on any par 3 will win a 2024 Chevrolet Crew Cab pickup truck.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. Scramble play begins at 8 a.m.

Contact Brian Pearson of the Gainesville Lions Club for more information at bkp1406@att.net or 940-634-1234.