Lions’ Godwin Igwebuike with long TD run against Steelers
The Detroit Lions are shredding the Pittsburgh Steelers on the ground Sunday at Heinz Field.
The winless NFC North team has nearly 200 yards and the game is minutes into the third quarter.
Detroit took the lead on this run by Godwin Igwebuike.
The dazzling play was good for 42 yards and gave Detroit a 16-10 lead as it looked to avoid its ninth straight loss.
Of course, the Lions missed the PAT.
How about the @Lions run game today?! #OnePride
📺: #DETvsPIT on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/LhuQY55Gbm
And Lions PR dug into the history book for some factoids:
On the 5th carry of his career, @Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike, a converted safety, scores on a 42-yard TD rush.
This marks Detroit's longest TD rush 2011.
This is their longest TD rush on the road since @BarrySanders had a 51-yard score at Washington on Nov. 9, 1997.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/2ECMgaydJa
