Lions General Manager Brad Holmes says the departure of wide receiver Kenny Golladay doesn’t preclude the Lions from having a strong receiving corps.

Holmes called Golladay a “very, very talented receiver” but said there’s depth at wide receiver both in the draft and in free agency, and that allowed the Lions to let Golladay hit free agency, where he signed with the Giants.

“It’s relatively deep in both spots,” Holmes said. “There were a few different factors, but at the end of the day it was just making the right decision for the Lions, both short term and more importantly long term. But I wish Kenny nothing but the best in New York and I was happy to see he got a good deal.”

The Lions have signed two wide receivers, Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, who may be starters in 2021, and they also added some depth at the position by signing Damion Ratley. More receivers may be coming in the draft as well. And Holmes thinks that by the time the season starts, the Lions will have plenty of talent at the position.

Lions GM sees opportunities in draft, free agency to replace Kenny Golladay originally appeared on Pro Football Talk