Lions GM: Matthew Stafford trade rumors are “100 percent false”

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn is continuing to insist he will not trade quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Despite persistent talk that a Stafford trade is possible, Quinn told Tori Petry of the Lions’ website that it’s not happening.

“He’s our quarterback. All those rumors, I’m not sure exactly where they came from, but they were, like I said before, 100 percent false,” Quinn said.

Trading Stafford wouldn’t save the Lions any money against the salary cap, and if they did trade him they’d have to draft or sign another quarterback to replace him, which would cost more cap space. And Quinn and Lions coach Matt Patricia are on notice from ownership that the team is expected to improve this year, which make it an odd time to start over with a rookie quarterback.

So a Stafford trade wouldn’t make a lot of sense, and Quinn is adamant that it will not happen.