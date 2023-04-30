Lions GM on D’Andre Swift: The trade to Eagles was a win-win for all parties involved

D’Andre Swift is heading home after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, and according to Detroit GM Brad Holmes, it was a “win-win” for both parties.

“At the end of the day,” Holmes explained, “him being able to go back to his hometown on a really, really good team that was just in the Super Bowl, I think it was a win-win for all parties involved.”

The former second-round pick was drafted by the previous Lions staff coach by Eagles senior assistant Matt Patricia.

He has struggled to stay healthy during his three seasons in Detroit. Swift compiled 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns on 364 carries with the Lions. He also added 1,198 receiving yards and seven additional scores on 156 catches.

The 24-year-old back enters the final year of his rookie contract set to earn $1.774 million in base salary, and he’ll get a chance to chase a championship with his hometown team.

