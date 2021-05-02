Lions GM Brad Holmes looks to have sniped a player from the Eagles

With the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up, GM Brad Holmes looks to have nailed his first draft for the Detroit Lions. They have been getting universal praise for selecting players who not only fit with the knee-biting culture but a new focus on athleticism.

Holmes stuck to his draft board and let the draft fall to him and, in most cases, getting solid value for where he selected the players. He got big in trenches and added speed in multiple facets.

As Lions fans, we have grown accustomed to hearing stories of teams snipping a player just a few spots earlier, leaving them scrambling and frustrated. From the looks of it, not only did Holmes show to be a natural at drafting, he knows how to read the draft tea leaves and pulled a heist himself.

A video surfaced recently of the Eagles war room after their third-round selection, and boy, do they look mad and frustrated even with Eagles GM Howie Roseman trying to lift spirits.

Oh my god. This is NOT a good look for the #Eagles. You can literally see the disappointment in the room. pic.twitter.com/BYE7D61UIf — Anthony DiBona (@ByADiBona) May 1, 2021

A little background before all this occurred. The Eagles made a trade with the Carolina Panthers and dropped down three spots from 70 to 73, feeling the player they were targeting would fall to them, specifically a defensive tackle.

Right in front of them was the Lions, who just took a defensive tackle a round before, so they must’ve felt comfortable at that spot to get the player they had their sights set on. Unfortunately for them, the Lions had other plans when they selected their second defensive tackle in as many rounds with Alim McNeill, who looks likes the Eagles wanted.

The Eagles then immediately took DT Milton Williams with the 73rd pick, but it looks like they may have had their hearts set on McNeill from the get-go, turning the Eagles war room sour real quick feeling they had the player in hand with McNeill but had to settle with Williams.

The Eagles tried to play the trade back, hoping to gain more capital and better value for the selection, but it looks like it didn’t work in their favor. Honestly, if they coveted McNeill that highly, there isn’t that big of a difference between 70 and 73 and should’ve stuck their guns, but it looks like they outsmarted themselves.

As Lions fans, we have grown with heartbreak after heartbreak, but to see they might have fleeced the Eagles out a player they were to draft to have the rug ripped right out from is a small moral victory especially after a strong showing at the draft.