Lions GM Brad Holmes joins The Rich Eisen Show to talk 2024 expectations, Jahmyr Gibbs and more

It’s been a busy off-season for Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes. He was active in free agency by adding players such as Marcus Davenport, Amik Robertson, Carlton Davis and others.

In addition to that, Holmes had the 2024 NFL Draft and contract extensions signed by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Jared Goff. Holmes joined Rich Eisen on his show to discuss these contract extensions, the expectations of the 2024 season and more.

When asked about Jahmyr Gibbs, it felt and looked like Holmes got excited talking about his skill-set and the value he provides the Lions offense. In the clip above, Holmes said, “…I would defintely expect to him (Gibbs) see more of a load. But you know, David Montgomery will still be here too. We love, Dan and I, love that 1-2 punch of he and David.” Then Holmes went into detail about Gibbs playing too fast and having to slow the game down.

He said, “speaking of him (Gibbs) specifically, him being a rookie last year, he had some pops in that KC game, in that opener, I was watching and I was like, ya know, he’s still trying to get the feel of the game. He was playing very fast and had to slow down a little bit. He openly admitted that he had to slow down a little bit and that he was going too fast. Once he got that sweet spot, it was right about there, you kinda saw it a little bit in that Ravens, which unfortunately we didn’t show up very well for that game. But that’s when we saw those glimpses in that game and then obviously that Raiders game. I would say was that breakout and okay, the game is slowing down for him.”

For the entire interview, you can listen and watch it using the link below:

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire