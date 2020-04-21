Lions GM Bob Quinn will have IT specialist camping out in a Winnebago at his house during draft

The general freakout within the NFL over having to use simple technology for the draft has been entertaining and frightening. We’re finding out that high level executives at businesses that are worth billions don’t know how the internet works.

There’s a new leader in the clubhouse. Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn told ESPN during an appearance on Tuesday that an information technology (IT) specialist will be camping out in a Winnebago in his driveway during the draft, in case there are any technical difficulties.

That’s something.

Lions will have IT director in Winnebago

It makes sense why NFL teams want backup plans in case their internet goes haywire. But this is like setting 22 alarms to wake up in the morning, in case 21 don’t work.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said the man in the Winnebago outside Quinn’s house will be team IT director Steve Lancaster. He’ll go home each night and return in the Winnebago when the draft resumes. Lancaster will be camped out starting Thursday when the draft begins. The Lions have the third pick of the first round.

Quinn also told ESPN he has a desk phone with each NFL team on speed dial and six different numbers to the NFL for trades. Apparently there’s concern that his landline, cellphone, Wi-fi and any other form of communication won’t be working at the exact time the Lions pick.

Hey, you never know!

Lions being very careful

In case you were wondering, NFL teams shouldn’t be this panicked. Here’s how the draft went for many years, according to NFL operations:

“Every team has a table set up at the draft venue, where team representatives stay in constant contact with executives at each club’s headquarters. When a team decides on a selection, it communicates the player’s name from its draft room to its representatives at Selection Square. The team representative then writes the player’s name, position and school on a card and submits it to an NFL staff member known as a runner.”

That’s right, teams would call someone on site and he’d write a name on a card. Nobody was parked in a Winnebago outside anyone’s house in case that failed.

The runner with the card would radio the NFL, then walk the card to the main NFL table where it was reviewed for accuracy, and the pick would be shared with teams and announced. Pretty easy. This year, there’s a panic about communicating picks during a virtual draft.

At least the Lions weren’t publicly complaining. They’re just being extremely careful if every other possible communication option available to them fails. So if you drive by Quinn’s house later this week, don’t be alarmed by the big Winnebago parked out front. Detroit just wants to get in its pick on time.

