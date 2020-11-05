Lions getting back to basics as kicker Matt Prater struggles

For most of his tenure in Detroit, Matt Prater has been one of the league’s better kickers. This year, he has not.

Prater has made just 70.6 percent of his field goals this season, by far the worst mark since he signed with the Lions in 2014. Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs acknowledged after Prater missed his only attempt on Sunday that it’s time for Prater to work on some of the fundamentals of the position.

“We don’t get a do-over, so really, for us, this week is just going to kind of be getting back to the basics a little bit,” Coombs said, via MLive.com. “Breakdown some really basic techniques, kind of get back to more offseason type work where you’re really focusing on all that stuff and a little bit less game-specific [stuff]. But, yeah, it wasn’t a good one. He’d like to have it back. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way.”

Coombs said the problem hasn’t been the snaps and hasn’t been the holds, it’s just been that Prater is missing. Prater has already missed five field goals through seven games this year, after never missing more than five field goals in 16 games in any of his previous seasons as a Lion. The Lions need him to get back to form.

