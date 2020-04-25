Lions take Georgia RB D'Andre Swift No. 35 overall in draft FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Swift was chosen by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Detroit Lions took Georgia running back D'Andre Swift early in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night with a slightly surprising pick.

Detroit also started the night with a pair of selections in the third round, including No. 85 overall as part of the trade that sent Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to Philadelphia.

With its first pick of the night, the Lions decided Swift was too good to pass up at No. 35.

The 5-foot-8, 212-pound Swift was projected to possibly be a first-round pick.

He is known for being a big-play running back, who has good vision and makes quick cuts. Swift entered the draft after running for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.

Despite sharing time in a talented backfield with the Bulldogs, he had 2,885 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. The three-down running back also had 73 career catches for 666 yards and five scores.

Detroit went into the second day of the draft with eight picks remaining, giving the team assets to make moves.

The Lions chose to stay with their first slot Friday night, and the selection suggests they may not be confident Kerryon Johnson can stay healthy after he missed games in each of his first two seasons with injuries.

Johnson missed eight games last year and six games in 2018 as a second-round rookie from Auburn. In 18 games in the league, Johnson has run for 1,044 yards and six touchdowns and has made 42 receptions for 340 yards and two scores.

The franchise was interested in possibly moving back in the opening round Thursday night to pick up extra picks, but general manager Bob Quinn said no one made him an offer.

The Lions addressed a need with what appeared to be a perfect fit, selecting Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick overall. He should help a defense that ranked No. 31 in the league last season.

Detroit's rookies may prove to be pivotal for Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, who probably have to at least contend for a spot in the playoffs to come back in 2021. The Lions lost their last nine games last season and finished 3-12-1.

Okudah was the highest-drafted cornerback since Shawn Springs was selected from the same school by Seattle in 1997. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Okudah can blanket receivers in man-to-man coverage and make tackles to stop the run.

The Lions were expected to take Okudah if they didn't trade out of the high slot to acquire multiple picks.

Detroit still has needs on both the offensive and defensive lines and likely will use some of its picks to get better at the line of scrimmage. The Lions have a pair of picks in the third and fifth rounds because of the Slay trade.

