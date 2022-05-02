Lions gave big bonuses to a few UDFA signings

The aftermath of the 2022 NFL draft is finally settling down, and one of the developments many might have missed in the onslaught of information over draft weekend is the undrafted free agent signings. The Lions targeted a few UDFAs with some significant bonuses to sign with the team.

Four players received bonuses of at least $100,000 to join the Lions. Those are significant numbers because the Lions had just four open spots on the 90-man roster after the draft.

The biggest bonus goes to offensive tackle Obinna Eze. The TCU tackle got a $20,000 signing bonus and a base salary guarantee of $150,00, per Doug Kyed of PFF.

To put that in perspective, the Lions have more guaranteed money invested in Eze than they do in free agent LB Jarrad Davis.

The other three who got big bonuses:

San Diego State RB Greg Bell – $100,000 total; $85,000 in guaranteed salary and a $15,000 signing bonus.

San Jose State TE Derrick Deese Jr. – $100,000 including a $5,000 signing bonus.

Michigan State OL Kevin Jarvis – $155,000 total; $140,000 in guaranteed salary and a $15,000 signing bonus.

Using that kind of financial commitment is a pretty strong message that those four vacant spots are all but secured entering the rookie minicamp. Everyone else invited to the camp is starting out behind this quarter, barring some trimming of the current roster.

