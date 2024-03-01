Lions gameday experience in Ford Field ranked the best in the NFL

The NFL announced on Friday that the Detroit Lions gameday experience for its fans ranked the best in the entire league. The rankings came courteous of Voice of the Fan and their polling, which gave the Lions the second-highest grade in its history.

The team’s President and CEO, Rod Wood stated “It is an incredible accomplishment by our organization to be considered the best in overall Game Day Satisfaction across the NFL and is a direct result of the dedication, hard work and talent of our staff…”

The team finished number one overall in fan satisfaction, second overall in season ticket satisfaction, and in the top ten in all other main scoring categories.

Other categories they ranked in the top three overall in were:

• Crowd Energy Level (1st)

• Audio Prompts & Music (2nd)

• Sound System (2nd)

• Game Day Staff (3rd)

Voice of the Fan and their survey also highlighted that the Lions had the largest year-over-year increase in their history as well. Goes to prove that winning can make an impact off the field as well.

