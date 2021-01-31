Lions G.M. Brad Holmes reunites with Jared Goff

Before he was hired as the Lions’ new General Manager this month, Brad Holmes spent his entire NFL career with the Rams, including the last seven years as director of college scouting. Where the highest pick he made was quarterback Jared Goff.

So it’s no surprise that at a time when Rams G.M. Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay were eager to move on from Goff, they found a willing trading partner in Holmes, who acquired Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick for Matthew Stafford.

Those draft picks obviously show that the Rams and Lions were in agreement that Stafford is a better quarterback than Goff. But while the Rams just wanted to move on from Goff and the $43 million guaranteed he’s owed over the next two years, Holmes may view Goff as a quarterback who still has the upside that made the Rams draft him first overall in 2016, and give him that huge contract extension three years later.

If Goff gets back to the form he showed in 2018, when the Rams went to the Super Bowl, Holmes will be credited as a genius for acquiring him. If it doesn’t work out for Goff in Detroit, the Lions still have those draft picks.

