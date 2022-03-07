Lions full mock draft v5.0: Post-combine edition

Now that the preeminent event of NFL draft season is in the books, it’s time to update the Detroit Lions 2022 mock draft. The scouting combine in Indianapolis shook things up a bit with workouts both good and bad, official player measurements, interviews and medicals, as well as the chance for those of us in attendance to get direct access to NFL decision-makers and pick their brains a bit.

This is the fifth edition of the 2022 NFL draft projections for the Lions in each round.

Lions mock draft v4.0: Pre-combine edition

Full 7-round Lions mock draft v3.0: Kicking off 2022 NFL draft season

Lions full mock draft v2.0: Post-Week 14 edition

Lions 7-round mock draft for the bye week

A couple of ground rules here. First, this mock ignores free agency and potential signings and releases of veterans. We explore those more comprehensive offseason projections and ideas in the mock offseason series, which will update later this week.

Secondly, no trades. It’s incredibly difficult to accurately predict what players will be available for the Lions at each pick, let alone trying to forecast what other teams will try and do to move up or down. Projected compensatory draft picks are included. Those should be made official any day now.

First round, No. 2 overall: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

This projection goes on the premise that the Jaguars don’t select Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall pick — and there is speculation they could do just that. I still believe Jacksonville will address offensive tackle, be it Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu, with the top pick.

That leaves Hutchinson for his hometown Lions. His outstanding workout, notably his agility drills for a man of his considerable length, are right in line with Jared Allen or Julius Peppers, the two most natural player comparisons I have for Hutchinson. The Lions would be ecstatic to land a player that becomes even 90 percent of either of those legends.

First round, No. 32 overall: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Story continues

Brisker is another player making a repeat appearance in the Lions mock, having been in versions 1 and 2. It’s not an accident; Brisker proved at the combine he has the athletic traits to back up his very impressive game film for the Nittany Lions.

Jaquan Brisker is a SS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.11 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 69 out of 765 SS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/a0zG8BVe9W #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/SLQQNoXiIn — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 7, 2022

Safety remains a massive priority need for the Lions, even if they happen to sign one in free agency. Remember: Aaron Glenn’s defense uses three safeties more than it uses three LBs, and demands they make plays in both the run and pass game. Right now the Detroit safety room consists of Will Harris and Brady Breeze.

Second round: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

This projection is based on two separate conversations in Indianapolis. One was with new Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who told several of us in a Detroit media meeting that he really coveted size for the red zone but also the ability to stretch the field vertically from a wideout. Watson’s workout proved that his ability to dominate at both those things in college and at the Senior Bowl were not flukes.

The other came from a beat writer for another NFC North team, ironically enough. I can’t go into great detail, but suffice to say this: one of Detroit’s divisional foes sure seems convinced the Lions are infatuated with Watson. I can’t verify it but I also can’t refute it, so the projection for the WR-needy Lions is an easy one.

3rd round - 2 picks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 66: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Andersen was projected to the No. 97 spot in the pre-combine mock, but between his outstanding athletic performance in Indy and the feedback on his value, I don’t see the versatile Senior Bowl standout falling that far. A former QB and RB, he keenly understands the offensive plan and has the athleticism and power to thwart it. Very easy, natural replacement for Alex Anzalone as one of the two LBs in the defense.

Montana St LB Troy Andersen has been a big 2022 NFL Draft riser in recent months. 🔸 86.3 @PFF grade in 2021, led FCS in stops with 67

🔸 Highest-graded LB in @seniorbowl practices

🔸 Lit up Combine testing with the numbers below Should be a Round 2 pick, imo. pic.twitter.com/W8gVsGvAam — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) March 7, 2022

No. 97 (projected comp pick): Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

The diminutive dynamo put on quite a show at the combine. Austin had the fastest short shuttle time of anyone, and his 4.32 40-yard dash time blazed up the Lucas Oil Field turf.

Memphis WR Calvin Austin just ran a 4.32 40-yard dash to go along with an 11' 3" broad jump. The fans here (yes, there are fans) started clapping after his 40. Freak athlete. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 3, 2022

Alas, at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, there are some drawbacks. However, the Lions proved in 2021 they can use a guy like that in Kalif Raymond. Austin is a more polished, more explosive receiver than Raymond. The fact several top CBs all named him as the toughest guy to cover they’ve faced should matter, too.

(As a note: I don’t believe LSU LB Damone Clark lasts to No. 66, otherwise he would have been the pick)

5th round: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY SportsOkonkwo was the fastest tight end in Indianapolis with a 4.54 40-yard dash. His open-field ability wasn’t always evident for the Terrapins, who primarily used him on quick-hit and safety-valve touches.

The undersized (6-2, 238) Okonkwo projects as more of a “move” TE or even as someone who can play fullback at times. He’s not a great inline blocker but at least gives the effort, and he proved he can seek and destroy second-level targets as a run blocker for Maryland. The Lions have a crying need for a No. 2 TE but also a reserve FB who can be an asset on special teams. Okonkwo checks those boxes.

6th round - 2 picks

Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

Mays proved his versatility at the Senior Bowl, where he played center and guard for the Lions-coached American team. A former 5-star recruit to Georgia, Mays finally found his stride for the Volunteers at right guard. The Lions know and like his ability to play any spot other than left tackle right away as a reserve lineman, and Mays has starting potential long-term.

Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M

The big-time hitter for the Rattlers had one of the best all-around athletic performances in Indy. On top of that, he had some impressive work at cornerback during the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. His size, speed and versatility are catnip for Brad Holmes.

#FAMU SAF Markquese Bell (6-2 1/8, 212) with an impressive outing so far. Jumped 10-3 in the broad, 36.5" in the vertical, and then ran a 4.45 40. His tape vs. South Florida was outstanding. An early Day 3 pick that a lot of teams should be targeting. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 6, 2022

Here’s hoping he lasts to the Lions in the sixth…

7th round - 2 picks (likely)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tyree Johnson, EDGE, Texas A&M

Johnson brings some juice as a pass-rush specialist. He’s undersized but understands how to use his burst and bend to win. From the Aggies win over Alabama, where he gave potential No. 1 pick Evan Neal major problems with his dip and bend:

Watched several Texas A&M games and always impressed with Edge Tyree Johnson (RDE). Nice rep here against Even Neal, spinning him out of the play. Other defenders there first but Johnson gets in on the TFL. Had two sacks in this game including one vs Neal. pic.twitter.com/z6bIHZZyCd — Glenn Naughton (@AceFan23) March 6, 2022

Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State

With Jalen Reeves-Maybin a free agent, the Lions have an opening for a coverage-oriented nickel LB. That’s Butler, a speedy but undersized (220 pounds) backer who thrived in coverage for both Arizona State and during Shrine Bowl practices,

.@ASUFootball LB Darien Butler was @PFF's fourth highest graded linebacker in coverage this past season (FBS). Thought he showed some of that savviness in zone during the first day of @ShrineBowl practices. pic.twitter.com/Pj2sSPFQg2 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2022

As noted in v4.0,

Both of the projected Lions’ picks in the final round are still pending approval of the trade conditions. The Lions are scheduled to receive the Browns’ pick from the David Blough trade and the Patriots’ pick for trading CB Michael Jackson back in 2020. Detroit’s own pick was traded to Denver as part of the compensation for WR Trinity Benson.

1

1