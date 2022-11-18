What’s at the Lions’ Ford Field before Bills-Browns? A carnival (really)

The Buffalo Bills are stopping the show at Ford Field so they can host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

No, really.

The Bills (6-3) had their matchup in Orchard Park moved to the home of the Detroit Lions due to a snow storm sweeping through western New York. The Browns (3-6) will meet them there, but until then, Detroit is actually using the area for the time being.

Ahead of Buffalo and Cleveland’s stay, Ford Field is hosting a local carnival. It’s going to have to be taken down to make way so Bills and Browns can take the field:

There’s an indoor carnival in Ford Field on Friday that must be dismantlef for Browns-Bills on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DaW59oVndd — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 17, 2022

As always with the crazy past few days, there’s a twist.

Buffalo using Ford Field is not unheard of. It happened before back in 2014.

What had to quickly close so the Bills could face the New York Jets that day? A carnival.

The Lions even made note of it on social media in 2014:

Watch Ford Field's transformation from hosting a carnival to two @NFL games last week : http://t.co/5r6yWPk30H pic.twitter.com/BOaTKvsVNm — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 30, 2014

And then there’s the final curveball: The note about two NFL games. What’s going to happen in Detroit this week? A carnival, followed by two contests, this time both involving Buffalo…

What a time to be alive.

Related

Sean McDermott rules three Bills players out vs. Browns Bills cancel Friday practice as snow storm slams Orchard Park Bills place Jake Kumerow on injured reserve

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire