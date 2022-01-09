Lions fool Packers on trick play for 75-yard touchdown

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions may be in last place but they are still pulling everything out of their playbook.

A fake punt failed but that didn’t stop the Lions’ first-year coach from trying another trick play.

Jared Goff handed off the ball. It was then pitched to Tom Kennedy, who made like a quarterback and went deep.

Kalif Raymond could not have been more wide-open and the pass landed in his hands.

Seventy-five yards later, the Lions had a touchdown and after the PAT the last-place team in the NFC North was tied with the division champs at 7-all.

Kennedy wasn’t a quarterback in college. However, he was a good enough lacrosse player to be drafted by the Boston Cannons in the third round of the 2018 Major League Lacrosse Draft.

Per Bryantbulldogs.com: