Lions fool Packers on trick play for 75-yard touchdown
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions may be in last place but they are still pulling everything out of their playbook.
A fake punt failed but that didn’t stop the Lions’ first-year coach from trying another trick play.
Jared Goff handed off the ball. It was then pitched to Tom Kennedy, who made like a quarterback and went deep.
Kalif Raymond could not have been more wide-open and the pass landed in his hands.
Seventy-five yards later, the Lions had a touchdown and after the PAT the last-place team in the NFC North was tied with the division champs at 7-all.
The @Lions with the TRICK PLAY 75-YARD TD! #OnePride
📺: #GBvsDET on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/p6rjhlz8eJ
— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022
Kennedy wasn’t a quarterback in college. However, he was a good enough lacrosse player to be drafted by the Boston Cannons in the third round of the 2018 Major League Lacrosse Draft.
In lacrosse, Kennedy appeared in 67 games and registered 117 career points (72g, 45a). Kennedy was a two-time 20-goal scorer and was an NEC All-Rookie selection as a freshman, a second-team choice as a sophomore and a First Team All-NEC honoree as a junior and senior. He helped the Bulldogs win NEC Championships in 2015 and 2017.
Following his junior season, Kennedy rejoined the Bryant football program and didn’t miss a beat. Kennedy hauled in a 57-yard touchdown in his first game back and went on to earn All-NEC First Team honors with 57 catches, 888 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He finished his two-year Bryant career with 90 catches for 1,298 yards and 10 TDs. Kennedy is the only player in NEC history to earn All-NEC honors in both football and lacrosse.