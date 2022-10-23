Lions’ five turnovers gift Dallas a 24-6 win in Dak Prescott’s return

Dak Prescott returned, seeing action for the first time since the season opener. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but he and the Cowboys will take it.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two touchdowns, and the Lions had five turnovers in a 24-6 victory that wasn’t as lopsided as it might seem. The Lions entered the fourth quarter down 10-6 and were on the doorstep of taking the lead.

Detroit reached the Dallas 1-yard line on a 17-yard catch-and-run by Brock Wright early in the fourth quarter. On first-and-goal, Jamaal Williams lost control of the ball after being hit by DeMarcus Lawrence and fumbled. Anthony Barr recovered at the 1 to preserve Dallas’ lead.

Jared Goff threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles as Detroit handed the Cowboys the game, with all five giveaways coming in the second half.

The Lions fell to 1-5 and the Cowboys improved to 5-2.

It was the first game Prescott played since fracturing his right thumb. He completed 19 of 25 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, a 2-yard throw to Peyton Hendershot with 1:55 remaining.

Tony Pollard rushed for 83 yards on 12 carries, and Elliott had 57 on 15 totes.

CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for 70 yards.

Cowboys rookie edge rusher Sam Williams had three tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis had interceptions, with Lewis injuring his foot and needing a cart to reach the training room after his fourth quarter pick.

Donovan Wilson, Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong had the Cowboys’ other sacks.

