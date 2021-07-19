Lions first 2 preseason games get national television broadcasts

Excitement over the beginning of the Dan Campbell coaching era in Detroit carries beyond the Lions fandom. The NFL has picked up on the buzz and given the Lions the preseason spotlight.

Detroit’s first two preseason games will be on national television. The home game with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13th gets the national treatment on the NFL Network. The 7 p.m. kickoff is the first part of a doubleheader that also includes the Cowboys and Cardinals in the latter half.

The following Saturday, Detroit’s road trip to Pittsburgh will also be nationally televised on NFL Network. That game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kick. The NFL revealed the full slate of 23 preseason broadcasts on Monday.

The preseason finale against the Colts will only air on local Lions affiliates, including the flagship FOX 2 in Detroit. All games will air on FOX 2 and also broadcast on the radio on 97.1 the Ticket, the lead radio partner.