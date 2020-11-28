Lions have fired coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn
The Detroit Lions have announced that they have fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. Patricia was the Lions coach of just under three seasons and had a 13-29-1 record. Quinn was hired as the Lions general manager in January of 2016. Over four-plus seasons, Detroit tallied a 31-43-1 record and one playoff appearance under his leadership. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will take over as the interim head coach. The 50-year-old took over calling the offense prior to the 2019 campaign