Lions have fired coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn

Pac-12 Network

In a scene that could have been out of a Hollywood movie, Oregon State backup quarterback Chase Nolan took the first snap of his career and pulled off a quarterback sneak for a score to give the Beavers a stunning 41-38 victory over No. 15 Oregon. While Nolan may get the headlines, it was running back Jemar Jefferson who put the Beavers in a position to win. The junior rushed for a whopping 226 yards on 26 carries with two touchdown scores as the Beavers improved to 2-2. With the heartbreaking loss, the Ducks fall to 3-1 on the season.