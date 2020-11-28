Lions fire head coach Matt Patricia, general manager Bob Quinn

Lions fire HC Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matt Patricia's time with the Detroit Lions has come to an end.

The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator was relieved of his Lions head coaching duties on Saturday, the team announced. Detroit also fired general manager Bob Quinn.

The Detroit Lions announced today that Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have been relieved of their duties. pic.twitter.com/Tz5Rc7y53Y — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2020

The move was a predictable one as the Lions were an abysmal 13-29-1 under Patricia's regime. Detroit is 4-7 on the season and coming off a 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers followed by a 41-25 Thanksgiving loss to the Houston Texans.

Patricia left the Patriots to become the head coach of the Lions in 2018. Quinn, also a former member of the Patriots organization, became the Lions GM in 2016.