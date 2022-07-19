The Lions finished last in the NFL in ticket revenue for 2021

Detroit’s rough 2021 season on the field was reflected in the revenue the Lions generated from tickets sold.

The latest reported gate revenue compiled by Sportico shows the Lions in dead last in the NFL. Detroit generated just $51 million in gate receipts in the 2021 season, a year where the Lions finished 3-13-1 after opening the season 0-10-1.

Reporter Kurt Badenhausen noted on Twitter that price differences in tickets are the primary driver. As an example, the Raiders finished 25th in total tickets sold but generated the most ticket revenue due to the high prices at their new Allegiant Field in Las Vegas. AFC teams also had an extra home date on the 17-game schedule.

The Lions remain one of the NFL’s cheapest tickets. Fans can attend home games at Ford Field for an average ticket of $91.89, and ownership did not increase the price on season tickets for the 2022 season.