The Lions finalize their 2023 coaching staff, announce 3 new official additions

The Detroit Lions announced via press release their full coaching staff for the 2023 NFL season. The team made official the reported signings of three new coaches in the process.

Two of the newcomers were widely known. New senior defensive assistant John Fox coming to Detroit was something head coach Dan Campbell confirmed during his 2023 NFL Scouting Combine interview. New DL coach John Scott Jr. also broke last week during the combine.

The one new name that was revealed is the new senior offensive assistant, Jim Hostler. He comes to Detroit to replace John Morton, who is now with the Denver Broncos. Hostler spent the last two seasons in the same role with the Washington Commanders. He’s got 24 years of NFL coaching experience, primarily working with receivers and quarterbacks along with one season (2007) as the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

All other newcomers, such as cornerbacks coach Dre Bly, were previously announced.

From the team’s media department, the list of the coaching staff from Campbell on down through the strength and conditioning coaches.

Related

Lions LB coach Kelvin Sheppard reveals what Dan Campbell is like in scouting combine interviews

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire