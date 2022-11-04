Lions final Week 9 injury report: 3 DBs out, WR Josh Reynolds doubtful

The Detroit Lions will be shorthanded in the secondary in the Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Ford Field. Three defensive backs are among the four players ruled out for Sunday’s game due to injuries.

CBs AJ Parker and Chase Lucas are joined by safety Ifeatu Melifonwu in missing the visit from the Packers. Lucas and Melifonwu are both out with ankle injuries and also missed Week 8. Parker has a hip issue that will sideline last week’s starting slot CB.

They are joined on the “out” list by top reserve offensive tackle Matt Nelson, who also missed Week 8 with a calf injury.

Starting wide receiver Josh Reynolds is listed as doubtful for the Packers game with a back problem. Reynolds played against the Dolphins but was clearly not 100 percent. He was sidelined the last two days of practice this week.

Four other players are questionable. Left tackle Taylor Decker (groin), DE Charles Harris (groin), RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and TE Brock Wright (concussion) are all listed as questionable. Wright did participate in full in Friday’s practice and will be active for the game as long as he doesn’t experience any setbacks after the full day of work.

Expect Jerry Jacobs to put in a lot more work at cornerback with the injuries to the secondary.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire