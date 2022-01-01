Lions make final roster moves in advance of Week 17 game vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions made a series of injury- and COVID-related moves to fully stock the team’s roster in advance of Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Three players were elevated to the active roster from the practice squad:

LB Tavante Beckett

OL Parker Ehinger

DE Bruce Hector

All are designated as COVID-19 replacements for Week 17.

Two other players were given standard elevations from the practice squad, including rookie WR Javon McKinley. He and recently signed TE Ross Travis will make their active roster debuts in Seattle.

The Lions also announced that OLB Rashod Berry is out for the game with an undisclosed illness.