Lions final injury status report for Week 7 vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions will be without two regular starters when they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 7. Five Lions players in total were ruled out of Sunday’s game due to injuries.

The most notable losses are starting DE Charles Harris and WR DJ Chark. Harris is sidelined with a groin injury while Chark continues to deal with an ankle issue. Neither practiced all week and were ruled out on the final injury report issued by the team on Friday,

They will be joined on the sidelines by S Ifeatu Melifonwu, OT Matt Nelson and CB Bobby Price.

Five more Lions are questionable, a list that includes RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and WR Josh Reynolds (knee). LB Chris Board, DL John Cominsky and CB Will Harris are also questionable, though defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said on Thursday that he expects to have Cominsky return from his recent wrist surgery.

The injury report does not include two players currently on the PUP list who could be activated on Saturday. Detroit could still get back CB Jerry Jacobs and rookie DL Josh Paschal, both of whom have yet to play this year. Jacobs is set to return from a torn ACL last December, while Paschal had core muscle surgery in late July. The Lions would have to make moves to create openings on the 53-man roster to activate either Jacobs or Paschal.

The official team injury report from the Lions:

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire