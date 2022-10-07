Lions final injury status report for Week 5 vs. Patriots rules out 6 players

The Detroit Lions will be without a few players when they head to New England to face the Patriots in Week 5. Friday’s final injury report ruled out six injured Lions.

Those ruled out:

WR Quintez Cephus

WR DJ Chark

DL John Cominsky

DE Charles Harris

OT Matt Nelson

RB D’Andre Swift

Swift was not expected to play after also missing Week 4 with ankle and shoulder injuries. Cominsky was also expected to remain out after wrist surgery. Charles Harris progressively downgraded throughout the week with his groin injury.

Detroit does get Pro Bowl left guard Jonah Jackson back after missing the last three games with a finger injury. He is one of a few Lions with questionable status. That group also includes WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, LB Chris Board and WR Josh Reynolds.

It could have been much worse. A full 17 different players appeared on the injured list during the week, with 11 different Lions missing at least one practice due to an injury.

The Lions have a bye following Week 5, which almost certainly played a role in keeping a couple of the injured players sidelined for an extra two weeks of healing. Also, keep in mind the Lions have downgraded players on Saturday in two of the last three weeks, and those players have not played following the downgrade from questionable to doubtful.

