Lions final injury report for Week 13 vs. Vikings: Swift out, Sewell questionable

The Detroit Lions offense could be at a disadvantage on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings visit Ford Field for the Week 13 matchup. Versatile running back D’Andre Swift is one of four Lions ruled out for the game with injury, and right tackle Penei Sewell is listed as questionable.

Swift was expected to be out after injuring his shoulder in the Week 12 loss to the Bears. He will be joined on the sidelines by starting OLB Trey Flowers (knee), starting MLB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) and reserve DB Bobby Price (shoulder).

Sewell missed one practice this week with an undisclosed illness, as did WR KhaDarel Hodge. Sewell is listed as questionable for the game after being limited in the other two practice sessions, while Hodge carries no designation.

Reserve tackle Matt Nelson, who would project to start if Sewell can’t play, is also questionable as he returns from an ankle injury. Will Holden is the only other tackle on the roster aside from starting LT Taylor Decker, though the Lions do have veterans Dan Skipper and Parker Ehinger on the practice squad. Ehinger was active for last week’s game.

Veteran DE Michael Brockers is also questionable with a knee injury that left him limited all week. On a more positive note, starting RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai has cleared the NFL concussion protocols and will start against Minnesota.