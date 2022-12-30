Lions final injury report for Week 17: DeShon Elliott ruled out

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

For the second week in a row, the Detroit Lions will play without starting safety DeShon Elliott. The veteran is one of two Lions players ruled out for Sunday’s matchup at Ford Field against the Chicago Bears.

Elliott also missed the Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder injury. He will be replaced once again by second-year safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Reserve offensive lineman Kayode Awosika will also miss the Week 17 matchup. He’s been out since Week 14 with an ankle injury.

Three other Lions are listed as questionable:

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

LB Josh Woods (biceps)

RB Justin Jackson (hip)

Ragnow did practice on a limited basis on Friday, as is becoming his weekly ritual after missing the first two days. The Pro Bowl center has battled through the injury all season.

 

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

