Lions final injury report for Week 3: 7 players listed as questionable

The Detroit Lions will have a few new faces on the starting defense in Week 3 when they host the Baltimore Ravens.

We already knew rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu would be out after the Lions placed him on I.R. earlier in the week. Now the team will also be without starting off-ball linebacker Jamie Collins. He is not injured but rather lost his starting job due to ineffective play.

The team is trying to trade the veteran LB, but he’s still healthy and on the roster for now. Jalen Reeves-Maybin and rookie Derrick Barnes will get the reps Collins has played in the last season-plus for Detroit.

Starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers is questionable for Sunday’s game. Flowers did not practice at all this week with both a shoulder and a knee injury. He is one of seven Lions listed as questionable for Week 3.

The rest of the questionable players on the team’s official injury report:

DE Michael Brockers – shoulder

OLB Julian Okwara – neck

OLB Romeo Okwara – shoulder

WR Kalif Raymond – thigh

RB D’Andre Swift – groin

DE Kevin Strong – thigh/concussion

The team placed WR Tyrell Williams on injured reserve this week with a concussion, so Raymond’s status is more concerning than it might appear.