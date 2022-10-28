Lions final injury report for Week 8: 6 players ruled out vs. Dolphins

The Detroit Lions will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 shorthanded, but not as devastated by injury as it could have been.

Six Lions players were officially ruled out in the final injury status report from the team after Friday’s practice:

S DeShon Elliott (finger)

DE Charles Harris (groin)

CB Mike Hughes (knee)

CB Chase Lucas (ankle)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

OT Matt Nelson (calf)

Elliott, Harris and Hughes are all regular starters, leaving the Lions short three top defenders on the active roster.

Two crucially important offensive starters, LG Jonah Jackson and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, are questionable. Jackson missed practice time during the week with a neck injury, while St. Brown is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol. St. Brown could be cleared on Saturday and ready to play on Sunday.

Running back D’Andre Swift is healthy and listed without any status, a great sign that he will return to the lineup after missing the last three games. TE T.J. Hockenson, C Frank Ragnow and WR Josh Reynolds also have no injury designation despite some missed practice time this week.

