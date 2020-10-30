Lions’ final injury report vs. Colts in Week 8

The Detroit Lions (3-3) have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) at Ford Field on Sunday.

While the Colts had just two players listed as questionable on their final injury report, including starting center Ryan Kelly, the Lions have four players listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ final injury report in Week 8:

Name Position Injury Status Taylor Decker OT Shoulder Questionable Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Not Injury Related Questionable Darryl Roberts CB Groin/Hip Questionable Desmond Trufant CB Hamstring Questionable

