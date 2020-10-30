Lions’ final injury report vs. Colts in Week 8

Kevin Hickey

The Detroit Lions (3-3) have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) at Ford Field on Sunday.

While the Colts had just two players listed as questionable on their final injury report, including starting center Ryan Kelly, the Lions have four players listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ final injury report in Week 8:

Name Position Injury Status
Taylor Decker OT Shoulder Questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Not Injury Related Questionable
Darryl Roberts CB Groin/Hip Questionable
Desmond Trufant CB Hamstring Questionable

