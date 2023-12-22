Lions final injury report vs. Vikings: 2 players out, 1 doubtful

The final Week 16 injury report for the Detroit Lions is a relatively short one. Two Lions have been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Minnesota, with another listed as doubtful.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs (hamstring) and tight end Brock Wright (knee) did not practice all week and will not play on Sunday. In addition, linebacker Derrick Barnes is doubtful with a shoulder injury. No player listed as doubtful under Dan Campbell as head coach has ever played, so Barnes is effectively out as well.

Two players aiming to return from injured reserve will also not be activated this week. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and fullback Jason Cabinda were ruled out, meaning they will say on I.R. through the weekend.

No other Lions carry any injury designation for Sunday’s game. That includes right tackle Penei Sewell, who was limited in practice early in the week with a shoulder issue. Sewell was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday.

