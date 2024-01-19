Lions final injury report for divisional round game vs. Buccaneers

The final Detroit Lions injury report for the Divisional Round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a pretty light one for the home team. The Lions only ruled out one player due to injury, with two others questionable after Friday’s practice.

Wide receiver and primary return specialist Kalif Raymond will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury. Raymond was injured in the Week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He did not practice at all during the week.

Tight end Sam LaPorta and EDGE James Houston are each listed as questionable. LaPorta was limited in the final two days of practice with his knee injury, also suffered in the regular-season finale against the Vikings. Houston, activated off the injured reserve on Thursday, is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.

All other Lions players were full participants in the final two days of practice and none carry any injury designation status for Sunday’s game.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire